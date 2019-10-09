33 never seen before photos of Pudsey through the years
Is this the Pudsey you remember?
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 06:00 am
Updated
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 14:36 pm
These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and showcase life in the market town, predominantly during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. MORE UNSEEN PHOTOS: Rodley |Armley | Horsforth LOVE LEEDS, LOVE RETRO? Join 'Leeds Retro' on facebook