26 never seen before photos of Rodley through the years

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 6:48 am
Updated Thursday, 14th November 2019, 6:53 am

These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and predominantly showcase life in the village during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day.

1. Year unknown

These smartly turned out Leeds City Transport employees turned up on the first electric tram to Rodley. Behind the tram and to the right was the Three Horseshoes pub, later renamed as the Rodley Barge.

2. 1911

The opening of a new library on the upper floor of Rodley Baptist Sunday school. The flats of St. Andrew's Close stand there now.

3. Late 19th century

Back Wood Street in Rodley.

4. February 1968

The swing bridge on the Leeds and Liverpool canal at Rodley.

