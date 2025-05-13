17 glorious photos take you back to Garforth and Kippax at the end of the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 13th May 2025, 08:14 BST

Community-spirit shines through in these photos showcasing a year in the life of two east Leeds neighbours.

1999 was a year in which residents living in Garforth and Kippax had plenty to smile about. Young Juliette Dumouchel most certainly had as her dad Thierry had been making Easter eggs of all shaped and sizes at his Garforth patisserie. Pupils at a Kippax school were celebrating the opening of a new library, students were celebrating A level results and the award-winning Kippax Park had been transformed. Elsewhere the two communities were brought closer together thanks to a new a new footpath and cycleway. Enjoy these photos celebrating 12 months in the life of LS25. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Little Juliette Dumouchel must be the luckiest toddler in Leeds. Her father, Thierry, has been making Easter eggs at his Garforth patisserie. | YPN Photo: YPN

This is Beryl Dixon, landlady of the Newmarket Inn in February 1999. The pub was a quieter after the workmen working on the new A1/M1 link road had finished. | YPN Photo: YPN

February 1999 and two local children enjoy the award-winning Kippax Park. The 19 acre site had been transformed thanks to the hard work of local unemployed people. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

This is Kippax newsagent Colin Eastwood who in February 1999 was retiring after 50 years. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

This is Aileen Taylor who had been working with the Church Army for 25 years. She is pictured in the refurbished St Mary's Church. | YPN Photo: YPN

These Garforth Community College students were preparing to undertake charity work in Kenya. Pictured, from left, are Tom Woolford, James Wood, Nik Fowler, Sally Hartburn, Liz Hardy and Ben Smith. | YPN Photo: YPN

