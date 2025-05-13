1999 was a year in which residents living in Garforth and Kippax had plenty to smile about. Young Juliette Dumouchel most certainly had as her dad Thierry had been making Easter eggs of all shaped and sizes at his Garforth patisserie. Pupils at a Kippax school were celebrating the opening of a new library, students were celebrating A level results and the award-winning Kippax Park had been transformed. Elsewhere the two communities were brought closer together thanks to a new a new footpath and cycleway. Enjoy these photos celebrating 12 months in the life of LS25. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia