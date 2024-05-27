Leeds city centre as well as suburbs including Otley, Headingley, Lincoln Green, Hunslet and Kirkstall are featured this rewind to 1999, a year which proved one to remember for residents. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
29 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1999
This wonderful collection of memories charts a year in the life of Leeds at the end of the 1990s.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.