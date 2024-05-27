29 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1999

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 27th May 2024, 04:45 BST

This wonderful collection of memories charts a year in the life of Leeds at the end of the 1990s.

Leeds city centre as well as suburbs including Otley, Headingley, Lincoln Green, Hunslet and Kirkstall are featured this rewind to 1999, a year which proved one to remember for residents. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Leeds city centre

Were you a regular here back in the day? Square On The Lane on Boar Lane pictured in September 1999. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Leeds city centre

The junction of Boar Lane and Briggate looking from Duncan Street. McDonalds fast food restaurant can be seen on corner with Pizza Hut restaurant next door on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Leeds city centre

A flower stall on Bond Street at the crossroads with Lower Basinghall street and Upper Basinghall Street in September 1999. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Leeds city centre

A model of the proposed Millennium Square was unveiled. Photo: Justin Lloyd

5. Leeds city centre

Plans for a new and improved Leeds City Station were revealed to the public. Pictured is Chris Calow, Leeds City Station duty manager. Photo: James Hardisty

6. Holbeck

The Grove Inn public house pictured in November 1999. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

