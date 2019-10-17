The 16 things you'll know if you grew up in Leeds during the 2000s
Let’s face it, it doesn’t come much better than growing up in Leeds.
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 06:29 am
Updated
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 06:30 am
And if you were lucky enough to grow up in Leeds in the 2000s, well, you hit the jackpot. The first time you were allowed into town felt like the opening of a new world, and by the time you were of drinking age - or even a little younger (we won't tell!) - well, there was no other place to be. READ MORE: Go inside Oceana - the Leeds nightclub from the 2000s which boasted a boudoir and ski lodge | The 12 things you don’t see in Leeds city centre anymore that you could a decade ago