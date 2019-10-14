PIC: YPN

The 12 things you don’t see in Leeds city centre anymore that you could a decade ago

Leeds has seen huge change over the last decade years.

And the city centre has been at the forefront of the economic revival thanks to a raft of developments combined with new openings. Yet we have also lost some familiar haunts over the last 10 years as our gallery showcases. READ MORE: Go inside Oceana - the Leeds nightclub from the 2000s which boasted a boudoir and ski lodge

1. Leeds Shopping Plaza escalator

Remember this escalator at the Leeds Shopping Plaza on Albion Street?

2. The Cockpit

Its loss was mourned by thousands of music fans and clubbers around Leeds and beyond when it closed in September 2014 after 20 years.

3. The Fab

Known for its quirky television and movie memorabilia and alternative music scene the much-loved Fab Caf on Woodhouse Lane closed its doors for the last time in April 2015.

4. La Grillade

Do you remember this restaurant tucked away in a charming vaulted basement on Wellington Street? It aimed to provide diners with a little taste of France on their doorstep.

