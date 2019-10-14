The 12 things you don’t see in Leeds city centre anymore that you could a decade ago
Leeds has seen huge change over the last decade years.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 13:43 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th October 2019, 13:45 pm
And the city centre has been at the forefront of the economic revival thanks to a raft of developments combined with new openings. Yet we have also lost some familiar haunts over the last 10 years as our gallery showcases. READ MORE: Go inside Oceana - the Leeds nightclub from the 2000s which boasted a boudoir and ski lodge