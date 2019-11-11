Do you remember these stories and issues making the news in Leeds in the year 2000?

16 photos that will take you back to Leeds in 2000

Do you remember these news memories from Leeds back in 2000?

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 11th November 2019, 5:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 8:57 am

Your city has undergone some huge changes in the last twenty years. We've dug through our archive at the Yorkshire Evening Post to find these photos take you back to Leeds in 2000, a year which featured tragedy, near misses, new beginnings and TV classics. READ MORE: Leeds in 1999 | Leeds in 1998 LOVE LEEDS LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join the Leeds Retro facebook group

1. January 2000

Were you watching At Home With The Braithwaites? Set in Leeds it explored the hidden secrets lurking beneath the surface of an 'ordinary' family.

2. February 2000

Jason Wilcox makes his feelings clear to Tottenham's David Ginola during their FA Carling Premiership clash at Elland Road.

3. February 2000

Adrian Morley goes over to score the winning try for Leeds Rhinos against St Helens in the fifth round of the Silk Cut Challenge Cup at Headingley.

4. March 2000

Shauna the Chihuahua with Rebecca Hargeaves of Leeds after competing at Crufts.

