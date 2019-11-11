16 photos that will take you back to Leeds in 2000
Do you remember these news memories from Leeds back in 2000?
Monday, 11th November 2019, 5:00 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 8:57 am
Your city has undergone some huge changes in the last twenty years. We've dug through our archive at the Yorkshire Evening Post to find these photos take you back to Leeds in 2000, a year which featured tragedy, near misses, new beginnings and TV classics. READ MORE: Leeds in 1999 | Leeds in 1998 LOVE LEEDS LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join the Leeds Retro facebook group