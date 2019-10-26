10 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1998

11 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1998

Do you remember when Leeds looked like this?

By Charlie Bullough
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 5:00 pm
Updated Saturday, 26th October 2019, 5:43 pm

Leeds has undergone some huge changes in the last twenty years. We've dug through our archive at the Yorkshire Evening Post to find 11 photos take you back to Leeds in 1998.

1. January 2018

Popular children's characters Noddy and Big Ears visited Leeds to support Help the Aged as Tesco Charity of the Year 1998. Pictured at Tesco's, Roundhay Road, Leeds, with shopper Liz Holliday and son Max of Roundhay

Photo: Mel Hulme

Copyright:

2. April 1998

Kippax Welfare posed for a commemorative picture after winning the Leeds Sunday League Raftery Cup Final in April 1998

Photo: Steve Riding

Copyright:

3. June 1998

View across Leeds, pictured centre the new DHSS building (Quarry House)

Photo: James Hardisty

Copyright:

4. July 1998

Centenary Cup 1998, North of England Womens 5-a-side, South Leeds Stadium. Leeds City Vixens up against Trafford Ladies "A"

Photo: BRUCE ROLLINSON

Copyright:

