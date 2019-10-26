11 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1998

Leeds has undergone some huge changes in the last twenty years. We've dug through our archive at the Yorkshire Evening Post to find 11 photos take you back to Leeds in 1998.
1. January 2018
Popular children's characters Noddy and Big Ears visited Leeds to support Help the Aged as Tesco Charity of the Year 1998. Pictured at Tesco's, Roundhay Road, Leeds, with shopper Liz Holliday and son Max of Roundhay
Photo: Mel Hulme
2. April 1998
Kippax Welfare posed for a commemorative picture after winning the Leeds Sunday League Raftery Cup Final in April 1998
Photo: Steve Riding
3. June 1998
View across Leeds, pictured centre the new DHSS building (Quarry House)
Photo: James Hardisty
4. July 1998
Centenary Cup 1998, North of England Womens 5-a-side, South Leeds Stadium. Leeds City Vixens up against Trafford Ladies "A"
Photo: BRUCE ROLLINSON
