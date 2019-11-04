14 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1999

Your city has undergone some huge changes in the last twenty years. We've dug through our archive at the Yorkshire Evening Post to find these photos take you back to Leeds in 1999, a year which featured sporting triumph for the city. READ MORE: Leeds in 1998 LOVE LEEDS LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join the Leeds Retro facebook group
1. February 1999
Staff at the Leeds Education Service for Visually Impaired Children teamed up with high street retailer Marks and Spencer to buy thousands of pounds worth of educational and sensory toys for children with visual difficulties in the city.
2. January 1999
Leeds boxer Henry Wharton, pictured during a press conference about his forthcoming fight against Ashley Crawford.
3. May 1999
Trevor Perry, from Bruntcliffe High School, Leeds, and Norma Machell, Scarcroft Primary School, York were celebrating being named the Secondary School and Primary School Teacher of the Year in the 1999 Teaching Awards.
4. December 1999
Runners in the Help the Aged Abbey Dash 1999 on Wellington Street.
