Crowds turned out to say goodbye to Sir Montague Burton, a Lithuanian Jewish immigrant, who founded tailoring firm Burton's in 1903. The demand for 'demob' suits enabled Burton to take over the vast Hudson Road Mills in Leeds from the wholesale clothiers Albrecht & Albrecht. At its height, around 10,000 people worked on the site, producing over 30,000 suits a week. Burton, as a factory owner, was conscious of the need to look after his staff and he had a dental surgery, a staff room and canteen. His funeral took place in 1952 and photo is one of 16 charting the year in pictures. City centre landmarks including The Headrow, City Square and Quarry Hill Flats are featured as well as memories from the the city suburbs with Temple Newsam and Guiseley both in focus. The images are a mix from Tramway Museum Society and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
1. Leeds in 1952
The funeral procession for Sir Montague Burton in September 1952. | Leeds Museums Service Photo: Leeds Museums Service
2. Leeds city centre
Looking east-south-east at Quarry Hill Flats and Eastgate roundabout in June 1952. The roundabout has a hexagonal petrol station in the middle, with arches on each face and "Appleyard of Leeds Ltd." on the front. Cars wait outside for petrol. A man walks past in the foreground. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre
Wade Lane in March 1952. To the right are Charles Crowther, auctioneer, valuer and estate agents. Crowther Twaites & Co, estate agents to left, alongside Halls Threads Ltd and Sam Addlestone Tailors shop. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
Electricity showrooms on The Headrow which has two large window displaying the latest models of washing machines manufactured by Servis. Pictured in September 1952. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
Park Lane running from left to right across the photo from February 1952. In the foreground is the school yard of Park Lane school, enclosed by ornate railings. Marlborough Street can be seen running down from the right to meet West Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
Hanover Street from Hanover Terrace in July 1952. A school yard (probably Park Lane Council School) is surrounded by railings. Factories and chimneys can be seen in the distance. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net