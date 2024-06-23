1. Leeds city centre
Crowded scene at the opening of City Square and the unveiling of the statue of the Black Prince, sculpted by Thomas Brock, which dominates the centre. In the background from left are the Standard Life Assurance Building, Park Row and Priestley Hall named after Dr Joseph Priestley who was also the Minister of the adjacent Mill Hill Chapel in the eighteenth century. Pictured in September 1903. | Leeds Civic TrustPhoto: Leeds Civic Trust
2. Leeds city centre
Close up view of yard at rear of Kelsall Street off Woodhouse Lane showing small walled enclosure and door with horse shoe nailed to it (upside down). Upper floor has door above the ground floor door. P{ictured in September 1903. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre
Facing Woodhouse Lane premises of R.Rauschke surgical instrument maker with notices in window about removal to Park Lane.Next door are premises with name Royal Registry painted along front.Along Kelsall Street can be seen premises of Walter Shepherd and Co.Woollen Merchants, with Thomas Briggs and Sons Carpet Cleaning works next doo Pictured in September 1903. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
The statue of the Black Prince under construction in City Square. It was sculptured by Thomas Brock and unveiled on September 16, 1903. It had been paid for by Colonel Thomas Harding who owned Tower Works. Colonel Harding was a keen medieval historian and had the following inscription put on the statue ' Hero of Crecy and Poitiers. The flower of England chivalry. The upholder of the rights of the people in the Good Parliament'. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
Rookes Fold, off East Street, showing the property of Dr. Benjamin Heald. Children are posed in front of the house. Pictured in September 1903. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
The west side of Briggate. Site of the extension of Albion Place. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
