Memories from the year Leeds welcomed a Black Prince

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 04:45 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 16:30 BST

It was the year a city welcomed a Black Prince.

Thousands turned out in City Square to catch a glimpse of the Black Prince statue which still points the way to this day. This was 1903 and the photo is one of 19 showcasing a year in the life of the city. Suburbs in focus include Little London, Osmondthorpe, Rodley, Sheepscar and Beeston. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Black Prince - Memories of the Leeds landmark which points the way LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Crowded scene at the opening of City Square and the unveiling of the statue of the Black Prince, sculpted by Thomas Brock, which dominates the centre. In the background from left are the Standard Life Assurance Building, Park Row and Priestley Hall named after Dr Joseph Priestley who was also the Minister of the adjacent Mill Hill Chapel in the eighteenth century. Pictured in September 1903.

1. Leeds city centre

Crowded scene at the opening of City Square and the unveiling of the statue of the Black Prince, sculpted by Thomas Brock, which dominates the centre. In the background from left are the Standard Life Assurance Building, Park Row and Priestley Hall named after Dr Joseph Priestley who was also the Minister of the adjacent Mill Hill Chapel in the eighteenth century. Pictured in September 1903. | Leeds Civic TrustPhoto: Leeds Civic Trust

Photo Sales
Close up view of yard at rear of Kelsall Street off Woodhouse Lane showing small walled enclosure and door with horse shoe nailed to it (upside down). Upper floor has door above the ground floor door. P{ictured in September 1903.

2. Leeds city centre

Close up view of yard at rear of Kelsall Street off Woodhouse Lane showing small walled enclosure and door with horse shoe nailed to it (upside down). Upper floor has door above the ground floor door. P{ictured in September 1903. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Facing Woodhouse Lane premises of R.Rauschke surgical instrument maker with notices in window about removal to Park Lane.Next door are premises with name Royal Registry painted along front.Along Kelsall Street can be seen premises of Walter Shepherd and Co.Woollen Merchants, with Thomas Briggs and Sons Carpet Cleaning works next doo Pictured in September 1903.

3. Leeds city centre

Facing Woodhouse Lane premises of R.Rauschke surgical instrument maker with notices in window about removal to Park Lane.Next door are premises with name Royal Registry painted along front.Along Kelsall Street can be seen premises of Walter Shepherd and Co.Woollen Merchants, with Thomas Briggs and Sons Carpet Cleaning works next doo Pictured in September 1903. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The statue of the Black Prince under construction in City Square. It was sculptured by Thomas Brock and unveiled on September 16, 1903. It had been paid for by Colonel Thomas Harding who owned Tower Works. Colonel Harding was a keen medieval historian and had the following inscription put on the statue ' Hero of Crecy and Poitiers. The flower of England chivalry. The upholder of the rights of the people in the Good Parliament'.

4. Leeds city centre

The statue of the Black Prince under construction in City Square. It was sculptured by Thomas Brock and unveiled on September 16, 1903. It had been paid for by Colonel Thomas Harding who owned Tower Works. Colonel Harding was a keen medieval historian and had the following inscription put on the statue ' Hero of Crecy and Poitiers. The flower of England chivalry. The upholder of the rights of the people in the Good Parliament'. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Rookes Fold, off East Street, showing the property of Dr. Benjamin Heald. Children are posed in front of the house. Pictured in September 1903.

5. Leeds city centre

Rookes Fold, off East Street, showing the property of Dr. Benjamin Heald. Children are posed in front of the house. Pictured in September 1903. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The west side of Briggate. Site of the extension of Albion Place.

6. Leeds city centre

The west side of Briggate. Site of the extension of Albion Place. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.