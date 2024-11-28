15 thought-provoking photo gems take you back to Tingley in the 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 04:45 BST

These thought-provoking photo gems showcase a decade in the life of Tingley.

They turn back the clock to the 1960s and feature a much loved watering hole which was demolished to make way for a reorganisation of a road system in the community. The Old White Bear on Thorpe Lane at the junction with Bradford Road will be remembered by a generation of drinkers. Other landmarks featured in this gallery of memories include Hesketh House, Tingley Hall, Tingley Gasworks and Whittingley Quarry. The images are a mix from the David Atkinson Archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 16 terrific photos take you back to Tingley in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Tingley in the 1960s

The Old White Bear Inn on Thorpe Lane at the junction with Bradford Road. This was demolished to make way for the reorganisation of the road system between 1967-71 which included the M62 and access roads from existing routes. The Old White Bear had been noted locally for its weightlifting and wrestling club. Pictured in April 1967. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Tingley in the 1960s

Hesketh House pictured in August 1966 just prior to demolition. Building excavation is underway for the proposed new bungalows. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

3. Tingley in the 1960s

A view of a trigonometrical pillar at Tingley Hall used for O.S. surveying. The distant view is of Leeds. This is the area where the motorway roundabout at Tingley Crossroads would be constructed. Pictured in May 1966. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Tingley in the 1960s

Tingley Hall pictured in May 1966 shortly before demolition for road widening in 1967. It was built in the early 18th century with it's own lodge and extensive grounds. The proprietors of Topcliffe pit were the owners of Tingley hall for many years. It was eventually converted to flats. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Tingley in the 1960s

Haigh Moor Road, foreground, looking towards the junction with Westerton Road. This is the terminus for the Westerton Road. This is the terminus for the Westerton - New Farnley bus route at what was called Frost Corner. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

6. Tingley in the 1960s

View of the old Tingley Roundabout looking towards Wakefield. Pictured in August 1967. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

