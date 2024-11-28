15 thought-provoking photo gems take you back to Tingley in the 1960s

1 . Tingley in the 1960s

The Old White Bear Inn on Thorpe Lane at the junction with Bradford Road. This was demolished to make way for the reorganisation of the road system between 1967-71 which included the M62 and access roads from existing routes. The Old White Bear had been noted locally for its weightlifting and wrestling club. Pictured in April 1967. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net