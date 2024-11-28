They turn back the clock to the 1960s and feature a much loved watering hole which was demolished to make way for a reorganisation of a road system in the community. The Old White Bear on Thorpe Lane at the junction with Bradford Road will be remembered by a generation of drinkers. Other landmarks featured in this gallery of memories include Hesketh House, Tingley Hall, Tingley Gasworks and Whittingley Quarry. The images are a mix from the David Atkinson Archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 16 terrific photos take you back to Tingley in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
15 thought-provoking photo gems take you back to Tingley in the 1960s
These thought-provoking photo gems showcase a decade in the life of Tingley.
