Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

16 terrific photos take you back to Tingley in the 1990s

This wonderful rewind celebrating a decade in the life of Tingley features a white bear.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 4th Nov 2023, 11:00 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 11:13 GMT

The 1990s is the destination for this photo gallery, a decade in which this much-loved pub offered a warm welcome, a friendly face and a tipple of your choice. It is one of 16 photos, plucked from the YEP archive, which showcase the stories making the news in the heart of the community during the 1990s. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of Tingley in the 1990s.

1. Tingley in the 1990s

Enjoy these photo memories of Tingley in the 1990s. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Do you remember Tingley private hire driver Garry Bray? Pictured in January 1996.

2. Tingley in the 1990s

Do you remember Tingley private hire driver Garry Bray? Pictured in January 1996. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
This is adult learner Julie Smithson pictured in July 1997. Her work had been published in a book containing work from 1,000 adult learners.

3. Tingley in the 1990s

This is adult learner Julie Smithson pictured in July 1997. Her work had been published in a book containing work from 1,000 adult learners. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Walter Townend at a memorial in Tingley put up in honour of seven airmen who died in Halifax bomber crash at the site 52 years ago. Pictured in March 1997.

4. Tingley in the 1990s

Walter Townend at a memorial in Tingley put up in honour of seven airmen who died in Halifax bomber crash at the site 52 years ago. Pictured in March 1997. Photo: Peter Thacker

Photo Sales
Council officials were unhappy with a banner being displayed outside Tingley Methodist Church on Westerton Road in October 1999.

5. Tingley in the 1990s

Council officials were unhappy with a banner being displayed outside Tingley Methodist Church on Westerton Road in October 1999. Photo: Emma Nichols

Photo Sales
It wasn't a very happy birthday for Julie Wray pictured with her daughter Amy. She was celebrating without her trucker husband Dave at their home in Tingley. He was stuck near Calais in the French drivers strike which may well bankrupt them. Pictured in November 1996.

6. Tingley in the 1990s

It wasn't a very happy birthday for Julie Wray pictured with her daughter Amy. She was celebrating without her trucker husband Dave at their home in Tingley. He was stuck near Calais in the French drivers strike which may well bankrupt them. Pictured in November 1996. Photo: Paul Barker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:TingleyLeeds