This wonderful rewind celebrating a decade in the life of Tingley features a white bear.
The 1990s is the destination for this photo gallery, a decade in which this much-loved pub offered a warm welcome, a friendly face and a tipple of your choice. It is one of 16 photos, plucked from the YEP archive, which showcase the stories making the news in the heart of the community during the 1990s. Spotted anyone you remember?
1. Tingley in the 1990s
Enjoy these photo memories of Tingley in the 1990s. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
2. Tingley in the 1990s
Do you remember Tingley private hire driver Garry Bray? Pictured in January 1996. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
3. Tingley in the 1990s
This is adult learner Julie Smithson pictured in July 1997. Her work had been published in a book containing work from 1,000 adult learners. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
4. Tingley in the 1990s
Walter Townend at a memorial in Tingley put up in honour of seven airmen who died in Halifax bomber crash at the site 52 years ago. Pictured in March 1997. Photo: Peter Thacker
5. Tingley in the 1990s
Council officials were unhappy with a banner being displayed outside Tingley Methodist Church on Westerton Road in October 1999. Photo: Emma Nichols
6. Tingley in the 1990s
It wasn't a very happy birthday for Julie Wray pictured with her daughter Amy. She was celebrating without her trucker husband Dave at their home in Tingley. He was stuck near Calais in the French drivers strike which may well bankrupt them. Pictured in November 1996. Photo: Paul Barker