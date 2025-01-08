South Leeds: 12 terrific colour photos take you back to Tingley in the 1970s

These glorious colour photos take you back to Tingley in the 1970s.

These glorious colour photos take you back to Tingley in the 1970s.

The gallery of 12 images features pubs, schools, corner shops and local landmark and provides a fascinating snapshot of life around the suburb during the decade. They are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

The New White Bear from Tingley Roundabout, formerly Tingley Crossroads in the 1970s. This photo was taken before the dual carriage way was introduced. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

A group of local men outside a house in Westerton Road in the 1970s once belonging to the Aldred family. It is located near Garthwaite's Corner on Westerton Road. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

The junction of Baghill Road, foreground, with Westerton Road, off to the right, known locally as Garthwaite's Corner. Past this junction the road becomes Skye Road which joins Dewsbury Road. Pictured in July 1971 | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Bradford Road looking from Tingley to Blackgates in August 1971. The shop on the left is Tingley Post Office followed by red brick properties which include a row of terraced houses numbering 1 to 4 Sunbeam Terrace. Blackgates County Primary Infants' School is visible in the background, right. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Inside Tingley Methodist Church on Westerton Road during a Flower Festival service in September 1971. The organist is Geoffery Dunn. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

The main entrance to Blackgates Infant School on Bradford Road in August 1971. It is a board school dating from 1894, just before the formation of Ardsley Urban District Council. The room with an arched window above the entrance was used as a Board Room for Council meetings until 1937 when Ardsley joined Morley Borough. Recently a new primary P.F.I. school has been built on the site of the old junior school in Smithy Lane for children aged between three and 11. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

