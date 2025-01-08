6 . Tingley in the 1970s

The main entrance to Blackgates Infant School on Bradford Road in August 1971. It is a board school dating from 1894, just before the formation of Ardsley Urban District Council. The room with an arched window above the entrance was used as a Board Room for Council meetings until 1937 when Ardsley joined Morley Borough. Recently a new primary P.F.I. school has been built on the site of the old junior school in Smithy Lane for children aged between three and 11. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive