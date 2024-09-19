12 intriguing photos take you back to Leeds circa 1973

1. Leeds city centre
Lands Lane by the junction with King Charles Croft. On the left is a part of the Schofields department store, then on the other side of King Charles Croft is the King Charles Hotel, a Tetley public house. Further along Lands Lane is more of Schofields department store, while on the far right part of Lewis's department store on The Headrow can be seen. The King Charles Hotel site was to be redeveloped some time after this, becoming branches of Silvio's Bakery and the Bradford and Bingley Building Society. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre
This view looks across Bower's Yard onto what is now the back entrance to the Whip Hotel. When this public house opened in the 1830s the main entrance was in Bower's Yard with access from Hirst's Yard following in the 1860s. The yards and the hotel itself can be reached from Briggate and Duncan Street and is still open today. The Whip was acquired by Tetley’s in 1896 and remained men only until the late 1970s. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre
The King Charles Hotel on Lands Lane by the junction with King Charles Croft. The King Charles occupied a corner of the premises of the Schofields department store, which also extended to the building on the opposite side of King Charles Croft. Despite listed building status, the King Charles site was redeveloped in the 1970s to be occupied by Silvio's Bakers and Restaurant and the Bradford and Bingley Building Society, | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
Cathedral Chambers, a Grade II listed building on Great George Street by the junction with St. Anne's Street (now Dudley Way), seen on the left. Originally the Leeds Masonic Hall, it was designed by John Mitchell Bottomley and the foundation stone was laid by the Earl of Warwick on July 18, 1900. It was converted to offices in 1991. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
The rear of the former Assembly Rooms on Assembly Street, renamed Waterloo House and at the time occupied by L. Hirst & Son, Wholesale Tobacco Merchants. A car park is seen in front of the building. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
The wholesale department of Reynolds and Bransons photographers, which was situated in the centre of the northern section of Commercial Court. Most of the buildings in this area were demolished to make way for the Marriott Hotel complex. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.