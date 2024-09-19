12 intriguing photos take you back to Leeds circa 1973

1 . Leeds city centre

Lands Lane by the junction with King Charles Croft. On the left is a part of the Schofields department store, then on the other side of King Charles Croft is the King Charles Hotel, a Tetley public house. Further along Lands Lane is more of Schofields department store, while on the far right part of Lewis's department store on The Headrow can be seen. The King Charles Hotel site was to be redeveloped some time after this, becoming branches of Silvio's Bakery and the Bradford and Bingley Building Society. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net