5 . Leeds circa 1967

An aerial view of Blenheim Terrace on Woodhouse Lane, on which Barclays Bank, Westminster Bank and the Transport & General Workers' Union are among the buildings visible. Behind these are terraced houses on the Marlboroughs and Blandfords etc, with further back on the left Blenehim County Primary School then Blenheim County Secondary School (Boys) on Blenheim Walk. In the background, right, the three foremost tower blocks are Lovell Park Towers, centre, Lovell Park Grange, left, and Lovell Park Heights (right), built in 1967 (the nearby flats of Oatland Heights, Towers and Court, dating from 1971, were yet to be built). Other tower blocks in the York Road area are further in the distance. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net