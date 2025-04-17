Funstation officially opened its brand-new venue in The Light last Thursday (April 10) where it will offer “immersive, interactive and fun-filled experiences” for guests of all ages.

Funstation kicked off the celebrations in style by inviting a special group of guests for an exclusive preview, many of whom were children and families supported by charities and community groups in the local area.

Invited attendees included local Rays of Sunshine Wish Families, Funstation subscribers and representatives from Pontefract Collieries – a grassroots football club sponsored by Funstation – and The Hunslet Club, a not-for-profit youth organisation supporting young people across Leeds through sport, performing arts and personal development.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, was also in attendance and joined guests for an evening full of fun and games.

After getting stuck in on the basketball and air hockey, Coun Katung officially declared the venue open to the public with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and confetti cannons.

Check out our gallery of 15 pictures taken from the official opening event in the gallery below. And for more information, visit the Funstation website.

Funstation There was a great turnout as Funstation at The Light was officially opened on Thursday, April 10.

Ribbon cutting The ribbon cutting was carried out by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, to mark the site's opening.

Donation Funstation, which prides itself on supporting local causes in the community, also marked the opening by donating £5,000 to Rays of Sunshine, a charity that grants wishes for seriously ill children across the UK.

Opening night The opening night saw Funstation invite a special group of guests for an exclusive preview

10th opening The opening in Leeds marks the tenth Funstation across the UK.