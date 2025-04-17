Funstation, Leeds: 15 photos as new arcade and gaming centre has grand opening at The Light in city centre

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

A new family entertainment centre filled with classic arcade games and carnival classics has held its grand opening in Leeds.

Funstation officially opened its brand-new venue in The Light last Thursday (April 10) where it will offer “immersive, interactive and fun-filled experiences” for guests of all ages.

Funstation kicked off the celebrations in style by inviting a special group of guests for an exclusive preview, many of whom were children and families supported by charities and community groups in the local area.

Invited attendees included local Rays of Sunshine Wish Families, Funstation subscribers and representatives from Pontefract Collieries – a grassroots football club sponsored by Funstation – and The Hunslet Club, a not-for-profit youth organisation supporting young people across Leeds through sport, performing arts and personal development.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to Leeds news with our free daily newsletter.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, was also in attendance and joined guests for an evening full of fun and games.

After getting stuck in on the basketball and air hockey, Coun Katung officially declared the venue open to the public with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and confetti cannons.

Check out our gallery of 15 pictures taken from the official opening event in the gallery below. And for more information, visit the Funstation website.

There was a great turnout as Funstation at The Light was officially opened on Thursday, April 10.

1. Funstation

There was a great turnout as Funstation at The Light was officially opened on Thursday, April 10. | Funstation

The ribbon cutting was carried out by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, to mark the site's opening.

2. Ribbon cutting

The ribbon cutting was carried out by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, to mark the site's opening. | Funstation

Funstation, which prides itself on supporting local causes in the community, also marked the opening by donating £5,000 to Rays of Sunshine, a charity that grants wishes for seriously ill children across the UK.

3. Donation

Funstation, which prides itself on supporting local causes in the community, also marked the opening by donating £5,000 to Rays of Sunshine, a charity that grants wishes for seriously ill children across the UK. | Funstation

The opening night saw Funstation invite a special group of guests for an exclusive preview

4. Opening night

The opening night saw Funstation invite a special group of guests for an exclusive preview | Funstation

The opening in Leeds marks the tenth Funstation across the UK.

5. 10th opening

The opening in Leeds marks the tenth Funstation across the UK. | Funstation

Many of the event’s VIPs were children and families supported by local charities and members of the youth sports teams the business sponsors.

6. Community support

Many of the event’s VIPs were children and families supported by local charities and members of the youth sports teams the business sponsors. | Funstation

