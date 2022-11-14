Helen Skelton has said that her Strictly Come Dancing partner Gorka Marquez made her realise she “can do things” that she thought she couldn’t.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, and the Spanish professional, 32, have just made it through to week nine after performing the Salsa to Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber.

After smashing their live BBC performance on Saturday, which earned them 32 points with the judges, Helen took to Instagram to credit the many people involved.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez have made it through to week nine after their Salsa during Saturday night’s live show. (Credit @gorka_marquez Instagram)

The mother-of-one thanked the “amazing people on and off the strictly screen” as well as Gorka, who she said made her realise she can do things that she thought she couldn’t.

Spinning twice on one leg, a move she used in her Salsa, was one thing she credited Gorka for teaching her.

Helen wrote to her 379,000 followers: “Team work makes the dream work…. So many talented, amazing people on and off the strictly screen. Not to mention the people outside of the strictly bubble making it all happen. Thanks @gorka_marquez for making me realise I CAN do things I thought I couldn’t, (like spin twice on one leg)”.

In the post, the former Blue Peter presenter also thanked Australian choreographer Ash-Leigh Hunter and Italian choreographer Arduino Bertoncello for putting together their Saturday night Salsa.

The Countryfile presenter added: “and thanks @ashleighhunter83 @arduinobertoncello for putting this together and helping us Salsa. And THANK YOU for keeping us in!!!! We appreciate your messages and your votes”.

Gorka commented on the post, calling his series 20 partner a super star. The father-of-one wrote: “You are a SUPER 🌟 and I am very proud of you Partner!!”

The Spanish professional later introduced his 721,000 followers to “Helena from Colombia” after he admitted he was super proud of his Strictly partner.

He wrote: “Let me introduce you to Helena from Colombia!!!! 💃🏼 😂 Loved the salsa. Loved our dance it was fun, joyful and No Des-pa-cito at all. 😂 @helenskelton you smashed it one more time so proud of you. 🙌🏻💙”

Arduino also shared pictures to his Instagram, thanking Helen and Gorka for “trusting” in him and Ash-Leigh. He also added that he was “so proud” of their performance on Saturday.

