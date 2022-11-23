Mel B walked the red carpet at The Roundhouse in London for The Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards hosted by Davina McCall on Tuesday night.

The former Spice Girl, 47, who lives in Leeds, joined the likes of Anthony Joshua, Martin Kemp, and Susanna Reid as well as Labour’s Keir Starmer and Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

All those in attendance at the event came together to celebrate the extraordinary work of the dedicated NHS workers, and heroes across the healthcare sector.

Melanie Brown attends The Sun's "Who Cares Wins" Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse on November 22, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Mel B told The Independent that NHS employees work “relentlessly hard” and people need the healthcare service to “survive.”

The singer, who recently announced her engagement to her hairdresser boyfriend, Rory McPhee, 36, recalled the “scary time” she had whilst pregnant with her children.

Mel B said: “I don’t think I could have done it without my midwife. I would never choose to do that without a midwife.

“They make you feel comfortable because it’s quite a scary or can be quite a scary time, and you look into the unknown even if you’ve had your second or third baby.”

After allegedly suffering 10 years of domestic abuse at the hands of ex-husband, Stephen Belafont, Mel B has been focusing on her work with domestic abuse survivors’ charity Women’s Aid .

This commitment to helping victims of domestic abuse was publicly recognised earlier this year, when she was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Honours List.

Mel B previously made headlines when she was spotted attending the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, as a patron of the Womens Aid: Speak Out Against Domestic Abuse charity.

Addressing the audience at the conference, she recalled how she became isolated due to the abuse, unable to access her money, left without a support network and also attempting to take her own life.

It’s no surprise The Spice Girl was invited to the “Who Cares Wins” Awards, as she’s evidently working hard with the health service to try and provide better support for those who need it.

At the awards, NHS Health Secretary Steve Barclay explained how the event is a great “opportunity to celebrate the amazing work and dedication of the NHS.”

He also addressed the challenges that the NHS is facing off the back of the pandemic, including its disastrous effect on waiting lists.

Steve Barclay said: “we’ve seen a massive increase between going into the pandemic when there were just over 1,000 people waiting more than 52 weeks.”

“Now we’re over 400,000 and that’s a real consequence of the challenges that we face from the pandemic,” he added.