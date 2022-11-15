Helen Skelton is “grateful” to those who voted for the On The Farm as the series franchise wins its first TV Choice Award.

The TV Choice Awards took place at the Hilton Hotel on Park Lane in London last night (November 14), with 16 awards handed out to the very best of television.

On The Farm, which includes Springtime on the Farm, This Week on the Farm, Friday on the Farm, and Summer on the Farm, won the Best Factual Show at the ceremony.

Helen Skelton at Cannon Hall Farm

The series franchise which is about life on Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley, South Yorkshire is co-presented by Helen, 39, and Jules Hudson, 52.

Helen, who is currently competing on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, took to her Instagram story to share her gratitude to those who voted whilst Rob and Dave Richardson, and Jules recovered from their deserved hangovers.

The mum-of-three said: “Rob, Dave, Jules I am sure you are nursing big hangovers right now and deservedly so. Last night, On The Farm won best factual at the TV Choice Awards, and that’s down to you because you voted and we’re grateful.

“We have loved making that show, it was born in lockdown, we thought it was going to be impossible and it’s just become so much fun, so much family and such an absolute joy to be a part of. So thank you for your support, thank you for watching and congrats to the wider team.”

Presenter Jules Hudson and Helen Skelton with Dave and Rob Nicholson at Cannon Hall Farm for This Week on the Farm Picture: Channel 5

The TV Choice Award website, which lists all of it’s winner, reads: “It’s a first TV Choice award for the show – and its spin-offs - presented by Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson from Cannon Hall Farm, near Barnsley in South Yorkshire.

“The Nicholson family farm first featured on Springtime on the Farm in 2018, and returned in 2020 with This Week on the Farm, featuring brothers Dave and Rob Nicholson, who are the TV faces of the business but work alongside dad Roger and brother Richard.”

The On The Farm Instagram account has been supporting Helen throughout her time on Strictly Come Dancing, where she is partnered with Spanish professional Gorka Marquez.

The dancing duo - who smashed their Salsa on Saturday night - have made it through to week nine, which will be filmed at the Ballroom Tower in Blackpool.

Strictly Come Dancing won Best Talent Show at the TV Choice Award last night, with credits given to last year’s winning couple Rose Ayling-Ellis - the show’s first deaf contestant - and Giovanni Pernice, as well as the show’s first male pairing John Whaite and Johannes Radebe.

