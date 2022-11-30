Leeds United may not be playing competitively as the 2022 Qatar World Cup continues on, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have any Leeds-related news to bring you. With several Whites stars playing at the tournament, how have they been getting on?

Meanwhile, a former Leeds player who featured in their 1991/92 title winning side, Tony Dorigo, praised one of Leeds’ World Cup stars. Not only this - he also tipped him to be Leeds’ captain in the future.

On top of all this, Leeds will be travelling to Spain in December for a second friendly game. A friendly against Real Sociedad is already in the books, which will take place on December 16.

Tyler Adams and Brendan Aaronson star as USA beat Iran

Tyler Adams was in fine form for the USA last night as the Stars and Stripes defeated Iran by 1-0 to make it through to the last 16 of the World Cup. He was an imperious figure at the heart of midfield, breaking up Iran’s counter attacks and playing clever passes to his teammates.

Brendan Aaronson also featured in the game, as he replaced Pulisic at the beginning of the second half. He proved an industrious addition, as his work rate and perseverance helped USA to preserve their win.

USA won the game thanks to Christian Pulisic, who poked the ball home after a deftly cushioned header by Sergino Dest. The victory sees Adams and Aaronson move through to the last 16, where USA will take on The Netherlands on December 3.

Tony Dorigo backs Tyler Adams for Leeds Captaincy

In the Yorkshire Evening Post, Tony Dorigo backed Tyler Adams to become captain of Leeds United in the future. He was very impressed with Adams’ maturity as captain for the USA - but he said he “probably would have said that even before the World Cup”.

He looked back at some of his former captains, such as Terry Butcher, Gordon Strachan and Tony Adams. He acknowledged that being a captain is difficult, but believes that Adams has “all the attributes”.

Leeds set to play Elche in winter break friendly

Leeds will take on Elche in a friendly during the winter break, it has been confirmed. The Whites will travel to Spain to play the La Liga’s bottom club on December 8.

