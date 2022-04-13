Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips and Olympian Georgia Taylor-Brown among finalists for the Leeds Sports Awards 2022
Olympians and Paralympians lead the finalists for the 2022 Leeds Sports Awards.
Gold medal winners Matty Lee MBE and Tom Pidcock MBE are joined by Leeds United and England star Kalvin Philiips in the Sportsman award, with Triathlon gold medal winners Georgia Taylor-Brown MBE and Jess Learmonth MBE accompanied by athlete Keeley Hodgkinson for the Sportswoman award.
The Sportswoman Disability award is particularly competitive, with Hannah Cockroft OBE, Kadeena Cox OBE and Ellen Buttrick MBE all looking to add to their gold medals picked up at the Tokyo Paralympics.
A total of 18 awards finalists have been announced with the Sporting Pride of Leeds winner, sponsored by Channel 4, revealed on the evening.
This year’s awards dinner brought to you by Sport Leeds, in conjunction with event partners Leeds City Council and Leeds Beckett University, will take place at New Dock Hall on Thursday 12 th May. It is expected that over 600 people will attend.
The evening hosted by Tanya Arnold and Jamie Jones- Buchanan will celebrate sporting endeavours across the city during 2021 including athletes of all ages, coaches, administrators, and volunteers. The Community Champions Award sponsored by University of Leeds acknowledges the roles that individuals played in keeping their communities active during 2021.
Tickets are now available here.The full list of finalists are:
Senior Achievers
Sportsman
Kalvin Phillips
Matty Lee MBE
Tom Pidcock MBE
Sportswoman
Georgia Taylor-Brown MBE
Jess Learmonth MBE
Keely Hodgkinson
Sportsman: Disability
Adam Duggleby MBE & Steve Bate MBE
James Simpson
Nathan Collins
Sportswoman: Disability
Ellen Buttrick MBE
Hannah Cockroft OBE
Kadeena Cox OBE
Young Achievers
Young Sportsman
Archie Gray
Eesa Mahmood
Harry Hepworth
Young Sportswoman
Gina Bene-Hamill
Isabelle Goodwin
Mercedes Moore
Young Sportsperson: Disability
Lucas Town
Significant Achievers
Club/Team: Participation 18+
Ichiban Dojo
Northern Titans Mens Netball Club
Rothwell Harriers
Club/Team: Participation U18
City of Leeds Basketball Club
Leeds Hyde Park FC
Club/Team: Performance 18+
Sponsored by Blacks Solicitors
City of Leeds Synchro Swimming
Leeds Rhinos Wheelchair Rugby League
Team GB Mixed Triathlon Relay
Club/Team: Performance U18
Leeds Gymnastics Club CIC
New Rover Cricket Club U13s
Oulton Raidettes U14s
West Park Leeds U18s
Coach: Participation
Ben Allen
Claire Reynard
Victor Potabi
Coach: Performance
Adam Smallwood
Andrew Henderson
James Simpson
School Sport - Sponsored by Leeds Beckett University
Brigshaw High School
Ken Johnson
Stephen Lisgo
Student Sport: Community - Sponsored by Leeds Trinity University
Amy Tran
Uni of Leeds Ice Hockey Club
Uni of Leeds Rowing Club
Student Sport: Performance - Sponsored by Trinity Leeds University
Leeds Beckett Mens Football
Leeds Becket Tennis Club
Leeds Rhinos Development Academy with Leeds City College
Inspirational Community Champion - Sponsored by University of Leeds
Clara de Fatima Alexander de Sousa
Fiz Ahmed
Stacey Hubbard
Outstanding Service to Sport
Sponsored by Leeds City Council
Bill Root
Gordon Monk
Sue Barrington