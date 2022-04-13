Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips and Olympian Georgia Taylor-Brown among finalists for the Leeds Sports Awards 2022

Gold medal winners Matty Lee MBE and Tom Pidcock MBE are joined by Leeds United and England star Kalvin Philiips in the Sportsman award, with Triathlon gold medal winners Georgia Taylor-Brown MBE and Jess Learmonth MBE accompanied by athlete Keeley Hodgkinson for the Sportswoman award.

The Sportswoman Disability award is particularly competitive, with Hannah Cockroft OBE, Kadeena Cox OBE and Ellen Buttrick MBE all looking to add to their gold medals picked up at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kalvin Phillips is a finalist in the Leeds Sports Awards. Pic: Getty.

A total of 18 awards finalists have been announced with the Sporting Pride of Leeds winner, sponsored by Channel 4, revealed on the evening.

This year’s awards dinner brought to you by Sport Leeds, in conjunction with event partners Leeds City Council and Leeds Beckett University, will take place at New Dock Hall on Thursday 12 th May. It is expected that over 600 people will attend.

The evening hosted by Tanya Arnold and Jamie Jones- Buchanan will celebrate sporting endeavours across the city during 2021 including athletes of all ages, coaches, administrators, and volunteers. The Community Champions Award sponsored by University of Leeds acknowledges the roles that individuals played in keeping their communities active during 2021.

Tickets are now available here.The full list of finalists are:

Senior Achievers

Sportsman

Kalvin Phillips

Matty Lee MBE

Tom Pidcock MBE

Sportswoman

Georgia Taylor-Brown MBE

Jess Learmonth MBE

Keely Hodgkinson

Sportsman: Disability

Adam Duggleby MBE & Steve Bate MBE

James Simpson

Nathan Collins

Sportswoman: Disability

Ellen Buttrick MBE

Hannah Cockroft OBE

Kadeena Cox OBE

Young Achievers

Young Sportsman

Archie Gray

Eesa Mahmood

Harry Hepworth

Young Sportswoman

Gina Bene-Hamill

Isabelle Goodwin

Mercedes Moore

Young Sportsperson: Disability

Lucas Town

Significant Achievers

Club/Team: Participation 18+

Ichiban Dojo

Northern Titans Mens Netball Club

Rothwell Harriers

Club/Team: Participation U18

City of Leeds Basketball Club

Leeds Hyde Park FC

Club/Team: Performance 18+

Sponsored by Blacks Solicitors

City of Leeds Synchro Swimming

Leeds Rhinos Wheelchair Rugby League

Team GB Mixed Triathlon Relay

Club/Team: Performance U18

Leeds Gymnastics Club CIC

New Rover Cricket Club U13s

Oulton Raidettes U14s

West Park Leeds U18s

Coach: Participation

Ben Allen

Claire Reynard

Victor Potabi

Coach: Performance

Adam Smallwood

Andrew Henderson

James Simpson

School Sport - Sponsored by Leeds Beckett University

Brigshaw High School

Ken Johnson

Stephen Lisgo

Student Sport: Community - Sponsored by Leeds Trinity University

Amy Tran

Uni of Leeds Ice Hockey Club

Uni of Leeds Rowing Club

Student Sport: Performance - Sponsored by Trinity Leeds University

Leeds Beckett Mens Football

Leeds Becket Tennis Club

Leeds Rhinos Development Academy with Leeds City College

Inspirational Community Champion - Sponsored by University of Leeds

Clara de Fatima Alexander de Sousa

Fiz Ahmed

Stacey Hubbard

Outstanding Service to Sport

Sponsored by Leeds City Council

Bill Root

Gordon Monk