News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

23 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1999

This quirky city centre landmark launches a photo gallery celebrating a year in the life of Leeds at the end of the 1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago

The Dry Dock public house - aka the old gravel barge Lambda - was taken to the Woodhouse Lane site in the early 1990s and became a firm favourite among revellers. This photo was taken in 1999 and kicks off a year of memories which showcase the city’s rich history and heritage as well as stories making the news over the 12 months. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1998 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1999

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1999. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in 1999

Marks & Spencers on Briggate in September 1999. This store on Briggate and the corner of Kirkgate was the former site of Littlewoods and taken over by Marks & Spencer in 1998 to co-exist with their shop opposite on Briggate.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in 1999

George Psarias, owner of the Olive Tree Greek Restaurant in Rodley, is pictured with his Guinness World Records certificate for a giant milk shake.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in 1999

The new Central Leeds Bus Station built on New York Street in 1998 to replace the older one. A crane continues work on a new multi-storey car park to the left.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
LeedsThe Secret Library Leeds