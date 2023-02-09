All Of Those Voices: One Direction star Louis Tomlinson to release new documentary with unseen footage
South Yorkshire-born singer Louis Tomlinson will give One Direction fans an insight into his life as a global superstar in a new documentary.
Louis Tomlinson has announced details of his brand new documentary titled ‘All Of Those Voices’.
The highly anticipated documentary film, which is due to hit cinemas next month, will follow the former One Direction star’s journey to stardom and the low moments in his life.
It will offer access to never-before-seen home footage of moments in the musician's life, including his sell-out 2022 world tour.
Louis Tomlinson, 31, from Doncaster, rose to fame as a member of the boy band One Direction after appearing on the X Factor in 2010. The singer has had a successful solo career since One Direction’s hiatus in 2016, and his debut single, ‘Just Hold On,’ peaked at No.2 on the official UK singles charts.
“This has been something I’ve been working on for years,” said Louis on the forthcoming documentary. “I’m really excited to finally put it out into the world.”
He continued: “I’ve said it a million times, but I’m lucky enough to have the greatest fans an artist could wish for, and as they always go above and beyond for me, I wanted to share my story ‘in my own words.’”
All Of Those Voices is scheduled to be released in cinemas worldwide on 22 March, with tickets set to go on sale later this month.
Louis released his second solo album, ‘Faith In The Future,’ in November last year following the success of his debut album ‘Walls’, which peaked at number four on the UK Albums Chart.
In October, he announced dates for his Faith in the Future World tour in 2023, with a show taking place in Sheffield.
The tour is due to commence in August when Tomlinson will travel across Europe before returning to the UK for the final leg of the 39-date tour.
Announcing the tour, he wrote: “I can’t tell you how much the tour this year has done for me, so I wanted to get on the road again as soon as I could. I had this tour in mind with every song we wrote on the new album. Looking forward to playing the new stuff live. Thank you. As always for your unbelievable support. I know none of this would be possible without you all!”