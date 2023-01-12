Former One Direction band member Zayn Malik is celebrating his 30th birthday on 12 January 2023.

Fans of the musician have been sharing their birthday wishes and tributes on social media.

The official Specsavers account tweeted: “@zaynmalik Happy birthday to the Jungkook of One Direction.”

Influencer Jamal Greaves tweeted a picture of himself alongside Zayn with the caption: “Happy 30th birthday to the legend that is @zaynmalik”.

Popstar Zayn Malik was born and grew up in Bradford. Zayn went to Tong Leadership Academy and auditioned in Manchester for The X Factor talent show when he was 17. After the show, the band he was in, One Direction, received worldwide fame, becoming the best-selling boyband of all time. He shares a daughter with American model Gigi Hadid and is a Bradford City FC supporter.

Businessman Frank Khalid OBE also shared his own tribute to the star with the caption: “Wanted to wish happy 30th birthday to @zaynmalik. #HappyBirthdayZayn #HappyBirthdayZaynMalik.”

One fan said: “Happy birthday Zayn! I’ve been a fan of yours for a long time, and your music always brings a smile to my face. I hope this year brings you all the happiness and success you deserve. Thank you for sharing your talent with the world and for always being an inspiration.

Another fan said: “@zaynmalikhappy birthday to mah OG, @zaynmalik!! I hope you are doing great! Thankful for all the great music you share with us! Can’t believe you’re now 30. Thank you for sharing your 20s with us. Can’t wait for more music to come out!!”

So who is the singer and what is he known for? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Zayn Malik?

Zain Javadd Malik, or Zayn, is one of the biggest British singers and songwriters.

Zayn was born on 12 January 1993 in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

The 30-year-old attended Lower Fields Primary School and Tong High School in Bradford.

What is Zayn Malik known for?

Zayn Malik hails from Bradford. (Pic credit: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

Zayn is known for being a former member of the five-piece boy band One Direction, which became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

He joined One Direction on the British music competition television series The X Factor in 2010, aged 17, after originally auditioning as a solo contestant.

The singer became the first British male artist to debut at number one in the UK and the US with his debut single, Pillowtalk, and first solo studio album, Mind of Mine.

He is the only artist to have won the Billboard Music Award for New Artist of The Year twice.

What is his net worth?

According to celebritynetworth.com, Zayn has an estimated net worth of around $75 million.

The singer has previously splashed out on luxury properties in London, New York and Los Angeles.

Who is Zayn Malik dating?

The former One Direction member is currently single following his split from supermodel Gigi Hadid, but he has allegedly signed up for WooPlus - a dating app dedicated to ‘all people who love plus-size singles’.

Zayn and Gigi reportedly split in October last year following the singer’s alleged dispute with Gigi’s mum, Yolanda Hadid.

Zayn Malik (L) and Gigi Hadid attend the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

Zayn and Hadid welcomed their first child, a daughter, in September 2020.

The pair have been spotted together since their split as they took their 15-month-old daughter Khai out for the day.

Zayn previously dated Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards in December 2011 and became engaged to the star in August 2013, but they ended things two years later.

Why did Zayn leave One Direction?

Zayn left the group in March 2015 to have some time to relax and be out of the spotlight.

He pulled out while the band were on their ‘On the Road Again Tour’, citing stress and anxiety as the reason.

The band released a statement that said they would continue without Zayn.

It read: “After five incredible years, Zayn Malik has decided to leave One Direction. Niall, Harry, Liam and Louis will continue as a four-piece and look forward to the forthcoming concerts of their world tour and recording their fifth album, due to be released later this year.

“My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band.

“I’d like to apologise to the fans if I’ve let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart. I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight. I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall. I know they will continue to be the best band in the world.”

