Zayn Malik has sent fans into a frenzy after posting a selfie on social media.

The former One Direction singer, 30, from Bradford, shared the photo with his 47.9 million Instagram followers and revealed a brand new look.

The singer, who celebrated his 30th birthday last month, is seen gazing at the camera in the photo taken from the front seat of his car.

Zayn shared the photo with his 47.9 million followers and revealed a brand new look. (Picture: Instagram/@zayn)

He is dressed in an orange textured jumper over the top of a collared shirt, with a scarf around his neck.

Zayn tied back his hair, which has returned to its original colour, and has shaved the sides of his head for a more slick look.

He has also ditched the full beard for a neatly trimmed moustache and stubble on his chin.

Fans rushed to the comment section of the post, which now has over five million likes, to gush over the singer.

Bradford-born popstar Zayn Malik

One person wrote: “I'm just minding my business scrolling through insta, then I see this beautiful face; I’m like… heeyyyy whoooo diss ‘how you doinnnn’”.

Another added: "Well... hello," followed by a red heart emoji, while a third said: "We missed uuuu".

“This is some next level Gomez Addams kind of look,” someone else joked.

It comes after Zayn teased fans over the possibility of returning to music after he collaborated on a track to mark what would have been Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday.

Malik recorded a cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Angel," released posthumously in 1971.

“Being asked to collaborate to celebrate @jimihendrix 80th birthday was such an unexpected and huge honour,’ Zayn wrote on Instagram.

“I have so much respect and admiration for Jimi, his music and his fans. Angel is out now – hope you love the track as much as I do. Happy 80th Jimi,” he added.

The 30-year-old also posted a black and white photo of himself standing in front of a microphone, prompting fans to ask when he would be releasing more music.

"Ummm is Mr Zayn Malik making a comeback?" one person said.

"Hopefully, we’re getting new music soon," another said.

A third said they were “waiting with bated breath”.

Zayn is known for being a former member of the five-piece boy band One Direction but left in 2015 to pursue a solo career.

The singer became the first British male artist to debut at number one in the UK and the US with his debut single, Pillowtalk, and first solo studio album, Mind of Mine.

He is the only artist to have won the Billboard Music Award for New Artist of The Year twice.

Following his exit from One Direction, he said: “My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band.

