Leeds police confirm death of motorcyclist in collision at York Gate, Otley

Police in Leeds have confirmed the death of a motorcyclist as they seek witnesses to the fatal collision in Otley.

The man had been riding a black Suzuki motorbike along York Gate when the collision happened just before 9am yesterday.

West Yorkshire Police today said the motorbike had come into contact with a goods vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

A spokesman said the motorcyclist, a 40-year-old man, had died died at the scene of the collision.

Now officers investigating the circumstances want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

Contact West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101, quoting 13180456641, or use the live chat facility on the force website.