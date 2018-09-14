Fire service gives update on fire near Viaduct Showbar in Lower Briggate, Leeds, as crews remain on scene

Two fire engines remain at the scene after a fire broke out at a takeaway in Leeds city centre this morning.

Images and video shared with the YEP appear to show smoke billowing from flats above The Viaduct Showbar in Lower Briggate.

These images from the scene of the fire in Lower Briggate, Leeds, were captured by Chris Drinkall, @Chrisrhodespoke and Bob Peters.

West Yorkshire Fire Service has now confirmed the source was a small fire contained inside a takeaway, but smoke had spread into nearby accommodation.

Three engines from Leeds and Hunslet stations and an aerial appliance were dispatched to the scene when an emergency call was received at around 7.35am today.

Crews reported that the fire had been put out shortly before 8.20am, with work to damp down and clear the smoke then continuing.

A spokeswoman said: "There are reports that one person has suffered smoke inhalation as a result of the fire and an ambulance was requested.

"A Fire Investigation Officer is on the scene and is looking into the cause."

Network Rail was informed as a precaution due to the proximity to the train station, she added.

