Drunk thug tried to attack man with axe in club and punched sister's tooth out for not buying him cider - Leeds Crown Court

A THUG walked into a working men's club and tried to hit one of the members with an axe after a drunken row.

Richard Madaras was giiven an extended prison sentence for swinging an axe at a man in a working men's club and knocking his sister's tooth out when she forgot to buy him cider.

A court heard tragedy was avoided thanks to the bravery of another member who got in the way as Richard Madarasi swung the weapon.

A judge who jailed Madarasi said he had entered West End Working Men's Club, in Hemsworth, intending to cause "catastrophic injuries."

In a separate incident Madarasi punched his sister unconscious and knocked one of her teeth out after she forgot to buy him a bottle of cider.

Leeds Crown Court heard the 33-year-old entered the club on July 13 this year holding the weapon.

He approached a group of men at a table and swung the weapon at one of them, aiming at his head and chest area.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said Madarasi had been in an argument the night before the incident and tried to attack the man "he perceived as having slighted him."

Madarasi dropped the weapon when the other man intervened and he was wrestled to the ground.

The defendant was on bail at the time of the incident for attacking his sister on June 18.

Miss Pearson said Madarasi was living with his mother at the time of the attack.

His mother phoned her daughter while she was at a shop and asked her to bring a bottle of wine to her home.

Madarasi shouted to his mother to tell his sister to get him a bottle of cider.

The court heard his sister had already left the shop when Madarasi made the request and she turned up at her mother's house without the cider.

Madarasi flew into a rage and punched her in the mouth, knocking her to the ground.

She was knocked unconscious and bleeding heavily from her mouth.

Miss Pearson said she lost a tooth and continues to have dental problems due to the injury.

Madarasi, of Holgate Crescent, Hemsworth, pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon.

Marcus Waite, mitigating, said Madarasi was sorry for what he had done and had pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

Mr Waite said the defendant had described his behaviour as "disgusting."

Madarasi was given an extended sentence totalling nine-and-a-half years after Judge Robin Mairs said he considered the defendant to pose a serious risk to the public.

He must serve a custodial term of five-and- a-half years followed by a further four yours on licence.

Describing the attempted axe attack he said: "You had spent the day drinking and dwelling on your grievance and once again you were unable to control your temper.

"You were intent on causing catastrophic injury that night.

"These offences and your previous convictions show you are capable of frightening levels of violence."