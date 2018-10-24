Planet Ice Leeds: New ice rink will be home to professional ice hockey team with 2,000-capacity arena

The owners of new Leeds ice rink Planet Ice want the venue to be home to a professional ice hockey franchise.

The owners of the site, which is currently under construction near Elland Road with a projected opening date in early 2019, are looking to speak to senior ice hockey teams interested in being based at the rink.

Planet Ice Leeds - which is part of a national chain - will have a 56x26-metre ice pad, 2,000-capacity arena with 1,800 fixed spectator seats, bar and catering facilities.

All you need to know about Planet Ice Leeds

Other groups, including junior ice hockey teams and figure skating clubs, will also be able to use the rink.

The men's franchise would begin operating in the 2019-20 ice hockey season.

To be eligible for consideration, interested parties will need to demonstrate that they have a sustainable business model. All applicants will be subject to a rigorous due diligence process and will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Any interested teams or organisations should email leeds@planet-ice.co.uk with their proposal before November 18.

Other community groups wishing to use the facility will be able to register their interest from mid-November onwards.

The ice rink project has been plagued by setbacks since construction began in 2016. A change of ownership saw the original Silver Lines brand become Planet Ice, and in 2017 wooden supports at the building site were damaged in a winter storm, delaying further work. Construction has now resumed and is around three-quarters complete.