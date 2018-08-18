City centre safety concerns over second Leeds stabbing in a week

City centre workers have voiced safety concerns following the second stabbing this month in a busy Leeds night spot.

A male, believed to be 21-years-old, was taken to hospital with serious injuries overnight after being stabbed in the Bridge End area of the city centre.

Forensic police officers worked the scene of the stabbing at Bridge End on Saturday morning. Picture by Dannii Seaton.

Two 19-year-old men have been arrested by police in connection with the violent episode and forensic officers worked behind a large cordoned off area this morning as they combed the crime scene for clues.

Recap: Leeds bridge closed and cars & buses diverted after stabbing in city centre

The area inside the police cordon included the bridge on Bridge End and to the end of the road at the junction with Call Lane and Swinegate, opposite the end of Briggate.

It comes after another stabbing in the early hours of last Sunday a short distance away, at the junction of Call Lane and Duncan Street, close to the Corn Exchange, when two men, aged 29 and 31, were seriously injured in what police described as a targeted attack.

The scene of the stabbing at Bridge End, at the junction with Call Lane in Leeds city centre on Saturday morning. Picture by Dannii Seaton.

Speaking this morning after the second stabbing, Leeds University student, Imran Shirzad, who works at a local business, said: "It's not unusual to see police round here. It's mostly assault cases. When you see the police and something happens like this, you feel like this shouldn't happen here, but it is happening.

"I'm not really concerned about it for myself, but it is concerning for other people. I think people feel frightened and they might be scared to come here because this whole area is full of clubs, bars and food shops, and if it keeps happening it will affect businesses."

And a bar worker at Revolución de Cuba on Call Lane, who did not want to be named, said: "When I came in at 8am the police had cordoned off the road. It's the second one (stabbing) in a week and it makes you feel a bit like, I don't want that to happen to me."

As detectives scoured the crime scene this morning, the large police cordon attracted attention from passersby.

The cordon remained in place until about 11.30am and while it was up, workers were not being allowed to access the businesses inside the cordoned off area, nor were local residents allowed to return to their flats above the shops.

There was no suggestion from the police that the two stabbings were in any way linked.

In a statement earlier this morning, West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at 4.45am this morning (18 August) to reports of a male being stabbed close to the Stone Roses bar.

"He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

"A police cordon is in place whilst the scene is forensically examined.

"Two 19-year-old males have been arrested in connection with the incident. Enquiries are ongoing."

The force asked anyone who was in the area, witnessed the incident, or has any information to contact Leeds CID via 101 quoting log number *413 of 18 August. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.