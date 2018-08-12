Leeds city centre incident: Two men confirmed to have been stabbed in targeted attack

Police have confirmed that two men have been seriously injured after a city centre stabbing in the early hours of the morning.

They were assaulted at the junction of Call Lane and Duncan Street, close to the Corn Exchange, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The scene of the attack near the Corn Exchange

The victims, aged 29 and 31, suffered serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police were called at 3.20am and a 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding. He remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles of Leeds CID, said:

“I know this incident will have caused concern but we do believe it to be to be targeted and have increased the number of officers in the area.

Forensics teams worked at the scene

“I would like to appeal to anyone who might have seen what happened and/or recorded it on their mobile phone to call police on 101 quoting log 283.”

The stabbing happened in a busy area of the city centre near several bars and pubs.

Road closures were in place for most on Sunday while forensics officers worked at the scene, but these have now been lifted.