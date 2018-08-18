Leeds bridge closed and cars & buses diverted after stabbing in city centre

Have your say

Buses are being diverted and a main road is closed after a man was stabbed in Leeds city centre.

Police have closed and cordoned off part of a Leeds city centre road after a man was stabbed.

Detectives are investigating following reports of a stabbing on Lower Briggate in Leeds, near Bridge End, and the bridge in that area is shut.

Which bus services are affected by the road closure in Leeds?

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 47, 48, 51 & 52 are ALL diverted.

A spokesman for Metro Travel said: "Leeds Bridge closed due to a Police Incident. Services 2/3/3A/12/13/13A/47/48/51&52 are diverting southbound via Swinegate, Neville Street and Great Wilson Street, omitting stops on Meadow Lane."

The stabbing victim, reported to be 21 years old, has been taken to hospital in a serious condition, but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Two 19-year-old men have been arrested.

Police are carrying out forensic investigations and the road is expected to be closed for most of the day.

