Bramley fire: Shocking video and pictures show flames and thick smoke ripping through Leeds high rise tower block

This is the dramatic moment when a blaze tore through the Poplar Court flats in Bramley this morning.

Fire crews evacuated the building and three people, a man, woman and child, were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

The video and images have been supplied by residents.

Residents are now being allowed back into the building.

Fire crews attended a blaze at a Leeds tower block this morning.

A fire investigation has been launched.