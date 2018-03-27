Bramley fire: Shocking video and pictures show flames and thick smoke ripping through Leeds high rise tower block

This is the dramatic moment when a blaze tore through the Poplar Court flats in Bramley this morning.
Bramley fire: Man, woman and child taken to hospital after escaping burning Leeds tower block
Fire crews evacuated the building and three people, a man, woman and child, were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.
The video and images have been supplied by residents.
Residents are now being allowed back into the building.
A fire investigation has been launched.