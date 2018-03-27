Bramley fire: Man, woman and child taken to hospital after escaping burning Leeds tower block

Three people have been taken to hospital after a blaze caused panic in a Leeds tower block this morning.

Six crews from West Yorkshire Fire Service were called to the eighth floor of the Poplar Court flats in Bramley shortly before 10.30am today where they found the high rise building on fire and smoke bellowing out across the city.

A man, woman and child managed to get themselves out of the building and have been taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

The service has since confirmed that all persons have now been accounted for.

Bramley fire: MP Rachel Reeves to ‘continue fight’ for improved safety after Leeds tower block blaze

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from a window in the tower block, with residents concerned for the safety of their neighbours.

Dramatic images of the fire in Bramley this morning.

James Taylor, aged 44, a resident on the ninth floor, had been asleep on the sofa but woke up to see smoke and flames outside his window after the fire broke out in a flat below his.

He said he went into his bedroom and the flames had broken the window.

He got out of his flat, went down to the seventh floor and saw a fire fighter. He took the fireman up to his flat to show him the flames at his window and the fire fighter told him to get out.

He said: “It was pretty bad. When you see smoke at your window and you see flames cracking your window - it was pretty scary, yes.”

.A submitted picture of the blaze in Bramley

Reece Lee, 20, lives on the first floor. He said his grandfather alerted him that there was a fire in a flat above so he went outside.

He said: “There were flames coming out of the window, they were going up higher than the building on both sides. It was a bit scary.”

Two fire engines remain in Poplar Way, Bramley and residents are being allowed back into floor nine with the local authority to assess each flat for damage.

A Fire Investigation Officer is on the scene.

A submitted picture of the flats in Bramley involved in a fire

Photos of blaze at block of flats in Bramley