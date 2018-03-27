Bramley fire: MP Rachel Reeves to ‘continue fight’ for improved safety after Leeds tower block blaze

Leeds MP Rachel Reeves has renewed her pledge to fight for improved fire safety in high rise tower blocks after a blaze caused the evacuation of Poplar Court in Bramley today.

Leeds MP Rachel Reeves has renewed her calls for better fire safety in tower blocks following this morning's blaze in Bramley.

Having long campaigned for improved inspections and safety at the city’s residential blocks, Ms Reeves was quick to once again highlight the issue following this morning’s fire.

Responding to news of a fire in Poplar Court in Bramley, the Leeds West MP said: “My thoughts go out to residents in Poplar Court after the very worrying fire reported earlier this morning.

“I would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response in tackling the blaze and for ensuring the safety of local people living in the high rise blocks, and surrounding houses in Bramley.

“Whilst a full investigation in to the circumstances of this fire must be carried out, I want to assure local residents that I am doing everything in my power to support them after this incident, and that I will continue to fight for improved fire safety in all high rises.”

More to follow...