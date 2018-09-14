Young biker in critical condition after collision with Land Rover near Horsforth

A young motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in the same week that two other bikers died in collisions in Leeds.

The 20-year-old was riding a Suzuki Bandit when he struck a Land Rover Freelander on the A6120 ring road near Horsforth last night.

Leeds United star Luke Ayling donates match shirt to family of tragic biker

The collision happened at the Calverley Bridge junction just before 8pm.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"The Land Rover was turning from Calverley Bridge onto the A6120 when it was involved in a collision with the motorbike, which was travelling in the direction of Rodley.

"The motorbike rider came off his bike and was in collision with the Land Rover.

"The rider, a 20-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he is described as being in a critical condition. The driver of the Land Rover remained at the scene.

"Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in contact with officers. Officers would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage or CCTV footage of the collision, or of either of the vehicles prior to the collision."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police online chat facility, quoting log number 1624 of 13/9.

The accident comes during a week when two other bikers have died in crashes near Leeds. On Tuesday evening, 42-year-old Leeds United fan Darren Butterworth, from Beeston, died at the scene of a collision in Wortley. On Thursday morning a 40-year-old rider was killed after hitting a goods vehicle near Otley.