Leeds United star donates signed shirt for coffin of tragic fan who died in motorbike crash

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has agreed to donate a signed shirt to the family of tragic Whites fan Darren Butterworth.

42-year-old Darren, known as Daz, died on Tuesday evening when his motorbike collided with a car in Wortley.

The popular father, from Beeston, was a passionate Leeds United fan who regularly attended matches at Elland Road.

Darren's daughter Hannah contacted Ayling to ask if he could donate a signed shirt to be draped over his coffin.

"My dad was a massive Leeds United fan and all of last season he tried so hard to get one of Luke's shirts. It would mean so much to my family to be able to put it over his coffin at the funeral and then into his Leeds United frames. It would mean the world to his wife and children."

Luke replied saying he would keep his shirt from this weekend's match against Millwall for the Butterworth family.