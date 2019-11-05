World's first poo powered pub to launch in Leeds this week

The world's first poo-powered pub will launch for a limited time at The Light, Leeds (Photo: Google)

Yorkshire Water is launching The Number Two Tavern in what will be the first time a pub has been powered by electricity made from poo.

The temporary boozer will be located on the courtyard level of The Light on Headrow from Thursday, November 7 to Saturday, November 9.

Yorkshire Water says the stunt is intended to start a conversation about climate change in the region and promote the steps that businesses can take to become net zero carbon.

With the rising costs of gas and electricity, UK water companies are embracing 'Poo Power' as a renewable source for locally generated electricity, reducing costs and their carbon footprint.

How does poo power work?

Yorkshire Water explains: "During the treatment of wastewater and sewage, gases are released and increasingly water companies are realising the potential for using these gases as a source of energy.

"By harnessing the biogas, as it is known, companies can generate their own electricity to contribute to powering the machinery that is needed to treat the wastewater and sewage.