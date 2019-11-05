The 10 most 'Instagrammable' bars and restaurants in Leeds revealed

Online fashion brand PrettyLittleThing has investigated the most dazzling and 'grammable bars and restaurants in Leeds, based on the number of Instagram posts each venue was tagged in. These 10 venues were ranked as the most 'Instagrammable' in the city.
1. Headrow House, The Headrow
Headrow House tops the list of the most instagrammed venues in Leeds, with #headrowhouse used more than 7,500 times. The two terraces provide a perfect getaway from city life offering views right across Leeds rooftops.
2. Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen, Cross Belgrave St
A former 1930s children's nursery transformed into one of the most Instagram-worthy bars in Leeds. It's set over three floors serving up live gigs, comedy, film and art, plus fast food and two bars. Don't miss the roof terrace.
3. The Domino Club, Grand Arcade
Enter via the barbers shop in the Grand Arcade and discover a lively 'secret' bar -serving some of the best cocktails in the city. Live music acts play regularly.
4. Tattu, East Parade
A contemporary Chinese dining experience located in the heart of Leeds. Tattu offers not only a highly grammable venue, but also beautifully-presented dishes and cocktails.
