Would you brave a drink at one of these watering holes?

These are 10 of the most haunted pubs in Leeds

Leeds is home to its fair share of spooky locations, with the likes of old hospitals, abandoned mills and historic stately homes in its midst.

By Claire Schofield
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 1:23 pm
Updated Thursday, 31st October 2019, 1:24 pm

But paranormal activity has also been reported in some of the city's pubs, with these 10 watering holes believed to be among the most haunted.

1. The Palace

Thought to be haunted by the ghost of Michael Hill , a local actor, singer, poet and entertainer who died in the pub in 1948, both bar staff and drinkers have reported spotting a ghostly apparition lurking about inside The Palace from time to time.

2. The Cardigan Arms

This Victorian pub is reportedly home to the ghost of an elderly woman, with greyish white hair, who haunts the female toilets, with numerous visitors claiming she has appeared in the reflection of the bathroom mirror.

3. The Abbey Inn

Boasting a ghoulish line-up which includes a grey lady, a phantom figure of Guy Fawkes and a mysterious cloaked spectre, The Abbey Inn has seen its fair share of strange goings-on throughout its history.

4. The New Inn

Said to be home to at least three ghosts, employee reports over the years have detailed sightings of a black male figure which walks into the kitchen and then disappears, as well as two elderly ghosts sitting by the fireplace.

