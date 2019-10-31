These are 10 of the most haunted pubs in Leeds

But paranormal activity has also been reported in some of the city's pubs, with these 10 watering holes believed to be among the most haunted.
1. The Palace
Thought to be haunted by the ghost of Michael Hill , a local actor, singer, poet and entertainer who died in the pub in 1948, both bar staff and drinkers have reported spotting a ghostly apparition lurking about inside The Palace from time to time.
Photo: Staff
Copyright:
2. The Cardigan Arms
This Victorian pub is reportedly home to the ghost of an elderly woman, with greyish white hair, who haunts the female toilets, with numerous visitors claiming she has appeared in the reflection of the bathroom mirror.
Photo: Staff
Copyright:
3. The Abbey Inn
Boasting a ghoulish line-up which includes a grey lady, a phantom figure of Guy Fawkes and a mysterious cloaked spectre, The Abbey Inn has seen its fair share of strange goings-on throughout its history.
Photo: Staff
Copyright:
4. The New Inn
Said to be home to at least three ghosts, employee reports over the years have detailed sightings of a black male figure which walks into the kitchen and then disappears, as well as two elderly ghosts sitting by the fireplace.
Photo: Other
Copyright: