Woman spits blood in police officers' faces during arrest in Leeds

A woman headbutted police officers and spat BLOOD in their faces during an arrest in Leeds.

The incident was attended by officers from one of the east Leeds patrol teams, which covers areas such as Harehills, Garforth, and Crossgates, on Saturday.

They were called to a domestic incident and arrested a man at the scene.

A woman then became aggressive, and assaulted two officers by pushing, headbutting and spitting at them. She was also arrested.