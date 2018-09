Have your say

A police officer was assaulted while making an arrest outside a gym.

He was trying to detain the suspect behind PureGym near the Corn Exchange on Thursday evening.

A member of the public came to the officer's aid and the man was arrested on suspicion of assault and a public order offence. He remains in custody.

