Woman joined in street robbery of man on crutches

A WOMAN who joined in an attack on a man on crutches as he was robbed in the street has been locked up for 27 months.

Jadine Riley, 31, was jailed after a court heard she and another man targeted the victim in the Agbrigg area of Wakefield.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said the 45-year-old man was using crutches to walk and had his arm in plaster after he had been in an accident working as a scaffolder.

Miss Pearson said Riley’s accomplice struck the victim to the side of the head.

He was then punched repeatedly to the head as he was on the ground.

The attackers then went through Riley’s pockets, taking his money and wallet which contained a bus pass and bank card.

Miss Pearson said the victim got to his feet and followed Riley and the other man to ask for his wallet back. The male robber then threw more punches at the victim. Riley threw the victim’s wallet back at him before the attackers walked away.

The victim needed hospital treatment after for a cut to his head

Riley, of Gordon Street, Wakefield was arrested after she was picked out at an identification procedure.

Miss Pearson said the victim had felt unsafe going out alone since the attack in September last year.

The court heard she has previous convictions for attempted robbery and violence.

Christopher Moran, mitigating, said Riley had committed the offence to buy class A drugs.

He added that Riley had a long-standing addiction to drugs and was responding well to treatment to tackle her problem.

Mr Moran said that Riley had played a “lesser role” in the attack and had given the victim his wallet back.

The court heard the other robber has not been arrested.

Jailing Riley, The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier, QC, said: “You were there all along with him agreeing to what he was doing.”