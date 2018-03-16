Masked Leeds robber ‘hacked’ at window with screwdriver before threatening woman at knifepoint

A MASKED robber who terrorised a woman in her own home at knifepoint has been given a 17-year extended jail sentence.

Ryan Donohoe was handed the lengthy sentence after a judge told him he posed a serious public danger.

A court heard the victim was sat alone at her home in Meanwood when she heard a knock at the door.

Donohoe then appeared at the window with his face covered by a ski mask.

John Batchelor, prosecuting, said Donohoe banged on the window and demanded the woman’s car key.

He then took out a screwdriver and began “hacking” at the window.

The woman called police and a neighbour but Donohoe then threw a rock through the window and climbed into the property.

Donohoe threatened her with a knife and said: “Give me your key or I will stab you.”

The victim handed over the key to a BMW parked outside.

Sentencing Donohoe, judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: “Had she not complied, one can only speculate what this defendant would have done.”

Donohoe drove off in the BMW “like a maniac” through Leeds city centre.

A woman who was in the vehicle with Donohoe later told police she thought she was going to die as he drove so dangerously.

Donohoe rammed a police car after officers saw the vehicle being driven dangerously and tried to stop the vehicle.

Donohoe crashed the car and the woman suffered injuries to his chest and foot.

Donohoe pleaded guilty to robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and dangerous driving.

He has served prison sentences in the past for robbery and burglary offences.

Timothy Jacobs, prosecuting, said Donohoe accepted that he faced a long prison sentence and was willing to work hard to address his offending while in custody.

Donohoe was told he must serve a custodial term of 14 years followed by an extended licence period of three years.