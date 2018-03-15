Shocking video shows moment Leeds teenager attacked shop with machete in £22,000 raid

Have your say

This is the moment teenager Azmat Ali launched a brutal machete attack on a Leeds shop owner as his gang carried out a £22,000 raid.

The teenager was locked up for ten years yesterday for his part in the raid after he and three other robbers were caught on camera as they targeted the Cash Conversions store in Harehills Lane, Leeds.

CCTV footage shows the gang raiding the shop with their machetes.

Leeds Crown Court heard the four men were wearing masks when they entered the premises at 5.30pm on January 13 this year.

Ali was the first to enter the shop and was carrying a machete which he used the threaten the owner.

The 18-year-old raised the weapon and ran towards the victim.

The victim managed to run to the back the store and locked himself in a room.

CCTV images show the gang attacking the shop with machetes.

The three other men then smashed glass cabinets containing valuable items including jewellery, mobile phones and electrical items.

Ali was arrested after he cut himself during the incident and blood recovered from the scene led to a DNA match.

Ali pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Ali he has previous convictions for possessing an offensive weapon, assault, burglary and handling stolen goods.

The court heard Ali had been approached by others to take part in the robbery at a time when he was homeless after he had been released from custody.

He had pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

Sentencing Ali, judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: "This was a violent, frightening and highly sophisticated attack.

"The impact on the store owner who was working alone is terrible.

"He will never be able to forget it.

"He has suffered psychological harm and he has suffered financial harm."