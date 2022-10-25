The co-founder of Piglove Brewing Co was last seen on August 1 - and officers have carried out extensive searches to find him. West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing and are subject to regular reviews.

Jesus, 41, was reported missing after leaving his house to go to work on Monday August 1. Police have issued several appeals to attempt to find him over the last two months, including releasing several CCTV images that capture his last known movements.

Here’s everything we know about his disappearance.

West Yorkshire Police are continuing the search to find Jesus Moreno, who went missing on August 1 (Photo: WYP)

When did he go missing?

Jesus Moreno was reported missing on August 2. Concerns were raised about his welfare and police launched an appeal to find him.

What are his last known movements?

Jesus was found to have caught a Harrogate-bound number 36 bus from Leeds bus station at 6.10am on August 1, and got off on the A61 Harrogate Road in the vicinity of Swindon Lane near Dunkeswick at 6.39am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 41-year-old was seen on CCTV near to Harewood Bridge at 8.14am that morning, and further CCTV showed him entering a field on the Leeds side of the bridge, opposite Harewood Bridge Sawmills.

He is known to have previously visited nearby beauty spots on the River Wharfe at Netherby. Police searched the area with specialist marine and underwater search officers, who have checked the surface of the waterway down to Tadcaster.

Officers have carried out enquiries into other potential sightings reported by members of the public in other parts of Leeds and elsewhere the country.

What was he wearing when he was last seen?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jesus was wearing black jeans and a black t-shirt and carrying a black rucksack.

He is described as 5ft 7ins tall with long dark curly hair and a beard.

Where could Jesus Moreno be?

Jesus has previously visited nearby beauty spots on the River Wharfe at Netherby and officers are appealing for any sightings in that area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He worked at Piglove Brewery, a Leeds-based brewery on Cross Green Lane, and has connections to Manchester through work.

How can I report information about Jesus Moreno to the police?