Wesley Road Leeds: Fire breaks out at building near St Bartholomew's Church in Armley with clouds of smoke
Witnesses have said that the blaze is at a building near to St Bartholomew's Church, in Wesley Road, Armley.
Photos show huge clouds of smoke engulfing the area near to the church, but it is unclear which building is affected.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has been asked to comment, as well as West Yorkshire Police.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service release statement
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has released the below statement -
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
We received a call at 13:16 today about a building fire in Wesley Street, Armley, Leeds.
The fire is 50x20 meters, and 100% of the building is involved in fire.
We sent crews from Morley, Bradford, Dewsbury, Killingbeck, and Cleckheaton, as well as one aerial ladder platform from Huddersfield. FWG as aerial support was also requested to the scene.
Firefighters are currently using four large jets to extinguish the fire.
We are currently still in attendance at the ongoing incident in Armley.
Photos show clouds of smoke engulfing road
Huge clouds of smoke billow into the road in photos taken near the scene.
