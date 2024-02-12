Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Live

Wesley Road Leeds: Fire breaks out at building near St Bartholomew's Church in Armley with clouds of smoke

A large fire has broken out at a building in Leeds, according to reports.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 12th Feb 2024, 14:20 GMT
Witnesses have said that the blaze is at a building near to St Bartholomew's Church, in Wesley Road, Armley.

Photos show huge clouds of smoke engulfing the area near to the church, but it is unclear which building is affected.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has been asked to comment, as well as West Yorkshire Police.

The Yorkshire Evening Post will be following this incident with live updates on the blog below -

14:51 GMTUpdated 14:52 GMT

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service release statement

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has released the below statement -

We received a call at 13:16 today about a building fire in Wesley Street, Armley, Leeds.

The fire is 50x20 meters, and 100% of the building is involved in fire.

We sent crews from Morley, Bradford, Dewsbury, Killingbeck, and Cleckheaton, as well as one aerial ladder platform from Huddersfield. FWG as aerial support was also requested to the scene.

Firefighters are currently using four large jets to extinguish the fire.

We are currently still in attendance at the ongoing incident in Armley.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
14:47 GMT

Photos show clouds of smoke engulfing road

Huge clouds of smoke billow into the road in photos taken near the scene.

Huge clouds of smoke billow onto the road in photos taken near to the scene. Photo: Melanie Robbins.
Huge clouds of smoke billow onto the road in photos taken near to the scene. Photo: Melanie Robbins.
14:26 GMTUpdated 14:48 GMT

Large fire has broken out at building in Armley

A large fire has broken out at a building in Leeds, according to reports.

Witness photos show clouds of smoke near to St Bartholomew's Church, in Wesley Road, Armley.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and West Yorkshire Police have been asked to comment.
Huge clouds of smoke have been reported near to St Bartholomew's Church in Armley with witnesses saying there has been a building fire.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and West Yorkshire Police have been asked to comment.

