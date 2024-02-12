We received a call at 13:16 today about a building fire in Wesley Street, Armley, Leeds.

The fire is 50x20 meters, and 100% of the building is involved in fire.

We sent crews from Morley, Bradford, Dewsbury, Killingbeck, and Cleckheaton, as well as one aerial ladder platform from Huddersfield. FWG as aerial support was also requested to the scene.

Firefighters are currently using four large jets to extinguish the fire.

We are currently still in attendance at the ongoing incident in Armley.