The fire broke out at the church hall which stands over the road from St Bartholomew's Church, on Wesley Road, Armley, earlier today (February 12).
Huge clouds of smoke were spotted in the sky near to the scene as nearby roads were engulfed - and had to be closed by police.
Here are 12 photos from the scene -
Firefighters battled the huge blaze at the Church Hall building, which stands opposite St Bartholomew's Church on Wesley Street, Armley. Photo: James Hardisty
Dramatic photos taken on Wesley Road this afternoon showed billowing plumes of smoke engulfing the area. Photo: Melanie Robbins
This aerial shot captures the extent of the damage caused at the building, as firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 1pm. Photo: Liam Sowden, Sowden Captures
Crews from Morley, Bradford, Dewsbury, Killingbeck and Cleckheaton rushed to the scene, as roads were closed by police. Photo: James Hardisty
West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a number of roads closed as firefighters continue to battle the blaze. They were Wesley Street to the junction of Tong Road, Town Street and also Church Road. Photo: Liam Sowden, Sowden Captures
It is understood that the fire affected the church hall, which stands opposite St Bartholomew's Church, on Wesley Road. Photo: Liam Sowden, Sowden Captures