Leeds weather: Yellow alert for wind issued in Yorkshire as Met Office warns of gusts of up to 60mph
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The yellow alert covering parts of the region is in force from 11am until 6pm on Monday, December 30.
In its warning, the national weather service said the strong winds could “lead to some disruption”, as wind speeds in Leeds could reach 40mph.
Some bus and train services could be affected and there may be delays to road and rail transport, the Met Office said.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter
It also warned there could be short term loss of power and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes.
The weather warning is in force from 11am until 6pm on Monday, December 30.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.