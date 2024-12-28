Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a warning for strong winds that could carry gusts of up to 60mph in Yorkshire.

The yellow alert covering parts of the region is in force from 11am until 6pm on Monday, December 30.

In its warning, the national weather service said the strong winds could “lead to some disruption”, as wind speeds in Leeds could reach 40mph.

A yellow weather warning has been issued covering Yorkshire

Some bus and train services could be affected and there may be delays to road and rail transport, the Met Office said.

It also warned there could be short term loss of power and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes.

